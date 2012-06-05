Nikkei edges up in light trading on U.S. holiday
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares eked out small gains on Monday in a choppy session marked by low volumes as investors stayed on the sidelines with the U.S. markets closed for a holiday.
SANTIAGO, June 5 Chile's economy is still growing but there are signs of a slowdown, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Tuesday, adding that credit conditions and liquidity were normal despite financial turbulence emanating from Europe.
Chile's economic growth eased in April from March, the central bank said earlier on Tuesday, reinforcing expectations that the bank will keep interest rates on hold in coming months. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Simon Gardner and James Dalgleish)
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares eked out small gains on Monday in a choppy session marked by low volumes as investors stayed on the sidelines with the U.S. markets closed for a holiday.
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group