SANTIAGO, June 5 Chile's economy is still growing but there are signs of a slowdown, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Tuesday, adding that credit conditions and liquidity were normal despite financial turbulence emanating from Europe.

Chile's economic growth eased in April from March, the central bank said earlier on Tuesday, reinforcing expectations that the bank will keep interest rates on hold in coming months. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Simon Gardner and James Dalgleish)