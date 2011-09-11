* No tax increases seen in 2012 budget-finance minister

* Chile could look into tax reform later-Larrain

* Chileans demand more spending on high copper prices

SANTIAGO, Sept 11 Chile will not increase taxes to finance the 2012 budget despite increasing demands for social spending and benefits, but the government could look into tax reform later, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain told a local newspaper on Sunday.

The government plans to send the budget bill to Congress this month. The bill is expected to be heavily debated amid calls for tax reform that many Chileans say would allow them a greater share of an economic boom driven by higher copper prices in the world's top producer.

"The budget that will be sent (to Congress) at the end of this month is going to maintain the current conditions," Larrain said in an interview with El Mercurio newspaper published on Sunday.

However, Larrain said tax reform is not ruled out in the future. "We're not going to commit to never making changes on taxes because we could very well make reforms that improve our tax system in what is the left of the government's term," he said.

The conservative government of President Sebastian Pinera increased royalties on mining companies and raised several levies to help finance reconstruction after a devastating earthquake.

Among them, the government temporarily increased income tax rates on large corporations by 3 percentage points this year. It is due to return to the original 17 percent in 2013.

Although the opposition wants another increase -- as high as 22 percent -- the government does not see the need for more tax increases.

"This 2012 budget doesn't see changes in the tax legislation," Budget Director Rosanna Costa told La Tercera newspaper in an interview also published on Sunday.

Latin America's model economy, is seen growing 6.6 percent this year and remains highly attractive to investors because of its prudent fiscal and monetary policies, but many Chileans say they are not sharing in the economic miracle.

Led by students demanding free education, hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent months asking for a greater distribution of riches. [ID:nN1E77P040]

The deeply unpopular Pinera, whose mandate and decision- making power has been weakened by the protests, said last week the government was studying tax reform but any decision would depend on the global economy's performance. [ID:nN1E7840FR] (Reporting by Moises Avila; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)