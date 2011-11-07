SANTIAGO Nov 7 Chile's government is eyeing tax reform to "perfect" parts of the country's tax code, Chile Finance Minister Felipe Larrain told local newspaper Diario Financiero without elaborating.

Larrain said the government would study tax reform once the 2012 budget is approved by Congress, which has an end-November deadline.

"First I finish my budget, then we will come to public sector adjustments," Larrain told the paper's Monday edition. "It would be very negative to link the issue of taxes to the budget, which is why we haven't wanted to broach it now."

"So when I'm asked if there's going to be a tax reform: yes, of course we will perfect the tax system."

Larrain did not say what changes were planned, or where any additional revenue would be used.

He has said repeatedly that Chile does not require tax reform to fund proposed reforms that include a $4 billion education fund. Students have led mass protests marred by violence in recent months, saying the fund does not go far enough.

President Sebastian Pinera's government last year hiked royalties on mining companies and raised a host of taxes, including a temporary increase in income taxes for large companies, to help finance reconstruction after a devastating earthquake in February 2010.

He increased income tax rates on large corporations by 3 percentage points to 20 percent this year. It is due to return to the original 17 percent in 2013, and Pinera has described the increase as temporary. However some analysts believe the government could opt to maintain that tax increase under any tax reform. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)