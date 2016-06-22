SANTIAGO, June 22 Chile's government sweetened its proposal to increase the monthly wage to 276,000 pesos ($410) within 18 months, after initially offering a rise to 260,000 pesos, the government said late on Tuesday.

The government had initially offered to increase the minimum wage by only 10,000 pesos, around $15.00, equivalent to a 4 percent rise.

Still, the country's largest labor union, the Workers' United Center of Chile (CUT), had demanded a minimum wage hike of 40,000 pesos.

The government said a bigger hike was unrealistic given the country's sluggish economy, as a deep rout in copper prices has prompted a steep drop in investment in the key mining sector. Chile is the world's top copper producer.

"We would love to give a bigger increase, but the economic conditions restrict us," said Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes.

Some 183,000 workers are paid minimum wage in Chile, according to government figures.

The proposal will now be voted on in Chile's congress, where the left-leaning government has a majority but has faced increased resistance from the more conservative wing of its coalition in recent months.

($1 = 672.5000 Chilean pesos) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)