SANTIAGO Oct 1 The presidential candidate for
Chile's ruling right-wing bloc, trailing in the polls, laid out
her policy proposals on Tuesday, seeking to continue the
incumbent government's strategies without the tax reform that is
her rival's centerpiece.
Former Labor Minister Evelyn Matthei, the candidate for the
right-wing Alianza coalition, said she will not propose a tax
reform program, differentiating herself from center-left front
runner and ex-President Michelle Bachelet, who wants to boost
taxes to help pay for education reform.
"We need to follow a path of looking after growth. If Chile
has stood out in Latin America for its achievements, what is the
sense of making profound changes when it is precisely existing
institutions that have allowed us to make great progress?"
Matthei said.
Her program would assume economic growth of around 5 percent
per year to fund spending that would cost around $17 billion
over four years. It would seek to create around 600,000 new
jobs, reduce poverty and redistribute more funds to Chile's
regions, in a move to decentralize wealth.
After growth of 5.6 percent last year, the economy of the
world's top copper producer has gradually slowed this year as
investment has cooled, domestic demand has softened and exports
have fallen.
The government forecasts that Chile's gross domestic product
will grow by 4.5 percent this year and by 4.9 percent in 2014.
"This program doesn't need another tax reform, because we
know this threatens our small- and medium-size companies,
threatens national savings and investments and thus threatens
the successful formula of providing more jobs and better
pensions, which is growth," Matthei's campaign manager Felipe
Morande said in a televised press conference.
Conservative President Sebastian Pinera's government already
pushed through tax reform last year after long months of
nation-wide student protests slashed his government's approval
ratings and proved a hindrance to governance.
Critics said his reforms did not go far enough.
Matthei, whose father was a member of dictator Augusto
Pinochet's military junta, became the right-wing bloc's
presidential candidate after the former front-runner
unexpectedly dropped out in July.
In the latest opinion poll she was favored by only 12
percent of voters, compared with Bachelet's 44 percent. But
under Chile's electoral system, even if Bachelet wins she will
likely have a slim majority in Congress and will have to cut
deals with Alianza in order to push through her reforms.