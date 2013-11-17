SANTIAGO Nov 17 As Chileans head to voting
booths on Sunday to pick who will lead the country for the next
four years, the biggest question mark is whether former
President Michelle Bachelet wins outright or needs to wait for a
December runoff.
The center-left Bachelet has promised to narrow the worst
income inequality among the 34 member states of the Organization
for Economic Co-Operation and Development by leveling the
playing field in education. She has also pledged to upend a
constitution that dates back to Augusto Pinochet's 17-year
dictatorship.
Her Nueva Mayoria (New Majority) coalition, which spans the
political spectrum from communists to moderate Christian
Democrats, must also win big in congressional elections on
Sunday in order to muster the political might needed to
implement those changes.
"In order to confront inequality, I invite you to vote en
masse for the Nueva Mayoria this Sunday. We want to win in the
first round because we have a lot of work to do," Bachelet told
a packed crowd at her campaign's closing ceremony on Thursday.
Trailing a distant second to the 62-year-old Bachelet in the
polls is Evelyn Matthei, 60, the candidate for the governing
right-wing Alianza coalition.
A candidate winning over half the votes would be elected
outright - something that has not happened in 20 years.
Otherwise, the two top contenders will go head to head on Dec.
15.
One recent poll of likely voters suggested Bachelet may get
the votes she needs for a first-round victory.
But other polls have shown that support for the eight other
candidates, including Matthei, maverick economist Franco Parisi
and former socialist congressman Marco Enriquez-Ominami, could
fracture the vote and push Bachelet into a second round against
Matthei.
In any case, pollsters and political analysts believe
Bachelet would easily win a runoff against Matthei. Bachelet,
who held the presidency from 2006 to 2010, was constitutionally
barred from seeking immediate re-election after her first term,
but left office enjoying stratospheric popularity.
The Andean country, the world's top copper producer, moved
to a voluntary voting system from a compulsory one last year,
injecting a dose of uncertainty into electoral forecasts.
All 120 lower house seats and 20 out of 38 Senate seats are
also being contested on Sunday. Under the Chilean system, the
governing coalition needs more than a simple majority to pass
some kinds of legislation, making it easier for the opposition
to block key reforms - a Pinochet-era legacy that Bachelet wants
to change.
In a bid to curb Alianza's power, Bachelet has been urging
voters to back her coalition's congressional candidates. Still,
she is bound to face tough negotiations with the right to steer
through her proposed reforms.
ROAD TO THE PRESIDENTIAL PALACE
Bachelet proposes to raise corporate taxes to 25 percent
from their current 20 percent and close a business tax loophole
to finance an education overhaul. Matthei contends that could
hurt economic growth and slow corporate investments.
Chile has boasted average annual economic growth of over 5
percent and made enormous headway toward eradicating extreme
poverty in the more than 20 years since the return to democracy.
But the mining powerhouse - home to a third of global copper
output and some of the region's most powerful companies,
including LATAM Airlines, retailer Cencosud
and industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec - still has
work to do to join the ranks of developed countries.
Its highly stratified education system was at the heart of
student protests that exploded in 2011 to demand free and
improved schooling, shaking the political and business elite.
Camila Vallejo, who shot to fame as the face of the student
movement, is running for a seat in the lower house on Sunday.
"Inequality is Chile's huge scar," Bachelet told the
spirited, flag-waving crowd on Thursday. "It's our main obstacle
and the stone in our shoe when we really think about becoming a
modern country."
Bachelet's down-to-earth, affable manner and her personal
history, which is intimately tied to the nation's tumultuous
past, have helped propel her past Matthei.
Bachelet and her father were victims of torture during the
Pinochet years, while Matthei's father was a general in the
dictatorship's 1973-1990 junta.
That association, along with Matthei's penchant for
off-the-cuff expletives, her late entry into the presidential
race and public disenchantment with incumbent President
Sebastian Pinera, has hurt the right-wing candidate's chances.
Votes will be cast from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time (1100 to
2100 GMT) and the first partial results are scheduled to be
reported by the national electoral service at 7:30 p.m. (2230
GMT) or when 20 percent of votes have been counted.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Peter Cooney)