* Bachelet took lead in presidential vote but will go to
second round
* Will need to bargain with right, independents in Congress
* Q3 GDP grew 4.7 pct vs year earlier, mild pickup from Q2
rate
By Alexandra Ulmer and Rosalba O'Brien
SANTIAGO, Nov 18 Chile presidential favorite
Michelle Bachelet is seen strolling to victory in next month's
run-off vote, but she will face an uphill battle to push through
an ambitious reform program and is set to inherit a weakening
economy.
Bachelet, who was Chile's first female president from 2006
to 2010, fell short of a decisive victory in Sunday's election
but is expected to beat the governing right-wing's presidential
candidate, Evelyn Matthei, in a second-round vote on Dec. 15.
The center-left politician also failed to garner the
significant majorities she sought in Congress. Now she will need
to woo independents to block the right's veto power and hope
that grassroots support for her plans to reform education by
increasing taxes will translate into backing in Congress.
Bachelet's diverse coalition, which ranges from the
Communist Party to the moderate Christian Democrats, will also
need to be kept in check. And she will have to navigate all
these tensions at a time when Chile's economy is cooling.
The central bank has forecast growth in Chile of between 4.0
and 4.5 percent in 2013, down from 5.6 percent in 2012. The
export-led economy showed a mild pickup in the third quarter but
domestic demand, which has helped fuel growth in recent years,
expanded a meager 1.3 percent, data showed on Monday.
"With investment weakening and the current account deficit
uncomfortably wide, Michelle Bachelet ... is set to inherit an
economy which has become increasingly vulnerable to external
shocks," said Michael Henderson, emerging markets economist at
Capital Economics.
"A sudden and sustained fall in the price of Chile's key
export, copper, could cause the deficit to blow out, requiring a
sharp reduction in domestic demand," he added.
CONGRESS CHALLENGE
Under Chile's unusual electoral system, a dictatorship-era
creation which gives the second-place party a bloated presence
in Congress, Bachelet's Nueva Mayoria coalition never nurtured
much hopes of sweeping the legislative body.
The final count has yet to be confirmed, but by Monday
morning it seemed Bachelet's bloc had only definitely clinched
the simple majority it needs to pass certain planned reforms,
including a hike in corporate taxes, the closing of a business
tax loophole and the creation of a state-run pension fund.
The bloc was very close to securing the four-sevenths
majority required for education reform, a hot-button issue which
has triggered massive protests, though it may need the support
of independents to clinch it.
However, it had fallen short of the three-fifths necessary
to change the electoral system and the two-thirds needed to
strike down the constitution which dates from Augusto Pinochet's
military rule.
"This result will surely be disappointing for Bachelet,"
said Peter Siavelis, political science professor at Wake Forest
University and the author of a book on Chilean politics.
"Social movements that have spilled onto the streets are
demanding reform, yet the limits of the institutional structure
of Chile are going to limit her capacity to engage in reform."
On the economic front, Chile's current account deficit
reached $3.44 billion in the three-month period ending in
September, equivalent to 5.1 percent of gross domestic product,
bank data released on Monday also showed.
The current account is a broad measure of a country's
international transactions, including foreign trade, interest
payments, tourism and profit remittances among other items.
The slowing economy and mixed global picture spurred the
bank to cut interest rates from 5.0 percent to 4.75 percent last
month, the first time the rate had moved since January 2012.
November's central bank interest rate decision is due on
Tuesday and many in the market are betting on another cut.
The peso rose lightly against the dollar on
Monday morning, up 0.23 percent at 8:30 a.m. local time (1130
GMT), largely unaffected by the political scenario.
"The result of the elections was already priced in," said a
trader.
BACHELET'S FIRST TERM
Many of the pediatrician-turned-politician's plans in her
first term as president were stunted by deadlock in Congress.
Experts and allies say Bachelet has since become a tougher
negotiator, but she will need every ounce of political dexterity
to build support for her plans, which also include legalizing
abortion in certain circumstances.
Congressional inroads by independents, including some
emblematic former student leaders, could help tilt the balance
in Bachelet's favor.
Her bargaining power is also boosted by a poor showing from
the right. The ruling right-wing Alianza coalition lost ground
in Congress and is facing a heavy defeat in the second round of
the presidential vote.
"The right lost substantially so they're going to be very
open to reforming (the electoral system)," said Marta Lagos, the
head of pollster MORI.