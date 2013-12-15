SANTIAGO, Dec 15 Michelle Bachelet was elected as Chile's president again on Sunday in a landslide victory that should hand the center-leftist the mandate she sought to push ahead with wide-reaching reforms. Bachelet, who led Chile between 2006 and 2010 as its first female leader, will look to capitalize on her resounding win to make changes aimed at redressing persistent inequality in the world's top copper exporter. For stories, double-click on the codes in brackets: THE CANDIDATES > Bachelet easily wins Chile election, plans reforms > Same charm, bolder plans win Bachelet second term in Chile > Bachelet triumphs in Chile election but faces runoff > Chile's ex-student leaders march their way to Congress > Bachelet set to return to power, but obstacles await > Forty years after coup, Pinochet again divides Chile > Chile's right picks candidate, awakens echoes of past > Bachelet easily beats rivals for new presidential bid THE POLICIES > FACTBOX-Chile's president-elect Bachelet and her policies > Chile miners to dodge Bachelet reforms, future risks loom > Bachelet pitches $15 bln plan, vows to back labor unions > Bachelet vows tax reform in first 100 days > Bachelet eyes LNG to keep lights on (Compiled by Santiago newsroom)