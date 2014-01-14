SANTIAGO Jan 14 Chilean state oil company ENAP
plans to invest $400 million in 2014, roughly in line with last
year, to bolster its gas operations in the south of the country
and maintain its three oil refineries.
ENAP intends to spend around $150 million to
develop its natural gas operations in the Patagonian region of
Magallanes, Chief Executive Officer Julio Bertrand said on
Tuesday.
The company has intensified exploration for gas in the
region to meet rising demand in the Andean country.
Spending will also go to maintaining the main Aconcagua and
Bio Bio oil refineries, as well as the smaller Gregorio
operation in Magallanes.
ENAP is the main oil refiner in Chile, which imports nearly
all the fuel it consumes.