SANTIAGO Oct 31 Chile's state oil and gas company ENAP said on Wednesday it has secured a $300 million three-year loan with a group of banks to refinance debt and to pay fees associated with that debt.

Bank of America, Citibank, JP Morgan Chase Bank and Scotiabank will each loan ENAP $75 million, the heavily indebted state energy company said in a statement to Chile's securities regulator. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)