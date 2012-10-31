UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SANTIAGO Oct 31 Chile's state oil and gas company ENAP said on Wednesday it has secured a $300 million three-year loan with a group of banks to refinance debt and to pay fees associated with that debt.
Bank of America, Citibank, JP Morgan Chase Bank and Scotiabank will each loan ENAP $75 million, the heavily indebted state energy company said in a statement to Chile's securities regulator. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts