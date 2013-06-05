SANTIAGO, June 4 Leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa Chile and Britain's BG Group Plc have clinched a deal to solve their dispute over volumes and prices in their liquefied natural gas supply contract, Endesa said on Tuesday night.

BG Group had said production troubles in Egypt could affect its supplies of LNG to Endesa Chile and state oil company ENAP, which both strongly opposed a potential reduction. ENAP and BG announced in November that they had reached a deal.

Endesa's deal, which will take up to six weeks to firm up, includes "the revision of prices for base quantities and additional quantities, the strengthening of supply security clauses and aspects of the contract that tend to be more flexible," Endesa said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if the agreement would have an effect on BG's planned sale of a remaining stake in an LNG terminal in Chile, which was being blocked by Endesa, a fellow shareholder, due to the clash.

Details of the fresh agreement were not disclosed. BG officials were not available for immediate comment.

With Chile turning further to LNG and diesel generation as courts increasingly reject coal-fired power plants and hydropower projects in pristine Patagonia, the contract dispute was another energy headache for miners in world No. 1 copper producer Chile.

The Andean country is reeling from high power prices as key energy projects suffer legal setbacks, and as droughts and the insufficient availability of local power sources strain supply.

The gas BG sends to the Quintero LNG regasification terminal - which is run by BG, ENAP, Endesa, Chilean natural gas distributor Metrogas and Spain's Enagas - has totaled around 1.7 million tonnes of LNG a year, according to data compiled by an industry group.