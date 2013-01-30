UPDATE 1-New Adidas CEO targets faster sales, profit growth
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
SANTIAGO Jan 30 Leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa Chile's 2012 net profit plummeted 47.6 percent from the year-earlier on reduced hydroelectric generation and higher costs related to fuel purchases and transportation, the company said on Wednesday.
Endesa Chile's net profit in 2012 fell to 234.335 billion pesos ($489.6 million), versus 446.874 billion pesos the prior year.
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
* Celyad obtains FDA approval to initiate the NKR-2 CAR T cells THINK trial in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* G4s plc - group's net debt to ebitda improved to 2.8x in 2016