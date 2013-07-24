BRIEF-Northview Apartment REIT reports Q4 results
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales
SANTIAGO, July 24 Leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa Chile's said on Wednesday its net profit rose 4.5 percent in the second quarter.
Endesa, which has generating units in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, saw its bottom line increase to 36.78 billion pesos ($73.0 million), well below expectations in a Reuters poll for a 30 percent on the year jump in April to June.
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales
* Cit reaches agreement to sell stake in tc-cit aviation joint ventures
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the tsx