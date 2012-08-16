SANTIAGO Aug 16 Spain's Endesa said on Thursday it only wants to push ahead with its Latin American unit Enersis' controversial planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion if there is a wide consensus.

Market regulator SVS has said it sees a clear conflict of interest in the planned capital hike, because Endesa plans to back the deal with up to $4.86 billion in assets.

The regulator has imposed conditions that Enersis said it will accept.