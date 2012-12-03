* Thermoelectric had been blocked on environmental grounds * Power-intensive miners seen cheering decision * World No.1 copper producer Chile facing energy woes SANTIAGO, Dec 3 A Chilean ministerial group lifted a suspension on energy firm Endesa's 740-megawatt Punta Alcalde coal-fired thermoelectric project, local media said on Monday, in a boon for miners in the mineral-rich north of the world's No.1 copper producing nation. An environmental commission had in June blocked Endesa's $1.4 billion complex, citing the project's potential polluting effect on air quality and marine life. Agriculture minister Luis Mayol said the ministerial committee in charge of reviewing the project had unanimously voted to give it the green light, radio Cooperativa reported. The energy ministry was not immediately available for comment to Reuters. Environmental groups are increasingly opposing power projects ranging from coal-fired thermoelectric plants in Chile's northern Atacama, the world's driest desert, to hydropower dams in the pristine Patagonia region.