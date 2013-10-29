SANTIAGO Oct 29 Leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa Chile said on Tuesday its net profit soared 48 percent in the third quarter, partly due to lower generation costs.

Endesa, which has generating units in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, said profit jumped to roughly 148.7 billion pesos ($295.6 million), soundly beating expectations in a Reuters poll for a 22 percent increase to 79.3 billion pesos.