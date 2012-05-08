* Aysen environmental commission OKs 640-MW plant unit
* $3.6 bln project to alleviate looming energy shortage
* 1,000-megawatt Energia Austral aims to be online by 2021
SANTIAGO, May 8 A Chilean environmental
commission approved one of three generation units planned as
part of global miner Xstrata Copper and Australian energy
retailer Origin Energy's $3.6 billion hydropower Energia Austral
project to ease a looming energy shortage, the joint-venture
said on Tuesday.
Energia Austral aims to channel 1,000
megawatts of power to Chile, the world's top copper producer.
The country's energy squeeze could worsen as energy projects
face long delays amid fierce environmental opposition from the
Atacama desert to pristine Patagonia.
The southern Aysen region's Environmental Evaluation
Commission unanimously gave the green light to the planned
640-megawatt Cuervo plant, which was submitted for approval in
August 2009, Energia Austral said in a statement.
The Cuervo unit costs $733 million, according to Chile's
environmental evaluation service.
"Cuervo is the first of four projects that Energia Austral
will submit for environmental evaluation," Energia Austral said.
"These are its three generation projects (Cuervo, Blanco and
Condor) and the transmission line required to transport the
power."
Energia Austral said it would next submit its 375-megawatt
Blanco plant for environmental approval.
Chile's shaky energy grid needs significant new investment
after years of neglect, exacerbated by a devastating 2010
earthquake and droughts. The country's power matrix has a
capacity of 17,000 megawatts and the government aims to add
another 8,000 megawatts by 2020.
Key energy projects, ranging from a $5 billion coal-fired
thermoelectric powerplant Castilla to $3.5 billion HidroAysen
hydro-power project, have faced massive citizen opposition on
environmental grounds.
The Supreme Court is due to decide on the fate of Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista's Castilla project in coming months,
while the country's top court recently gave the go-ahead to
HidroAysen.
Energia Austral expects all three generation units to have
environmental permits by the end of 2014 and to hand in the
environmental impact study for the transmission line during the
first half of 2013 and have approval 15 to 18 months later,
company executives told Reuters in an interview last month.
The generation units are seen coming online in 2020 or
2021.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)