* Saturday's blackout hit mines, future outages expected

* Power grid revamp seen a government priority

* Chile's long, thin geography complicates efforts

By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Sept 26 Chile's mining sector escaped relatively unscathed from a massive power blackout on Saturday night, but it will take years for the world's top copper producer to revamp its electrical grid and minimize risks.

A devastating earthquake early last year, a drought in hydropower-producing regions and years of under-investment have made the energy grid susceptible to more frequent glitches. Even so, severe power shortages are seen unlikely.

Saturday's outage, caused by a substation failure and compounded by a computer software error, plunged nearly 10 million Chileans into darkness and hit operations at key copper mines, which used generators and recovered to regular production levels within hours. [ID:nS1E78N0CX]

Chile produces a third of the world's copper, and the mining sector consumes a third of the country's power. Industries have urged the government to improve the grid and reduce high energy costs that have boosted bills at miners such as BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) and state-run Codelco.

"The energy grid has been a key concern for the mining sector for years," said Colin Becker, mining partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Santiago. "But apart from these sporadic blackouts that will occur, I don't see a major risk."

To guard against blackouts, mines have installed diesel generators. Also, Chile's country's less-populated copper-rich north depends on the more stable of Chile's two electricity networks, the SING grid.

LONG-HAUL

But occasional outages are probable until Chile overhauls its energy grid, and that will probably take years.

Energy Minister Rodrigo Alvarez said on Monday the government is revising future transmission contracts worth $900 million, and a report on the country's energy system is due out before year-end.

Chile is seeking to boost and diversify its power grid to confront rising energy needs and drought-induced energy squeezes, which this year prompted the government to reduce voltage to help avoid blackouts.

But projects such as a new central transmission system or a merging of the country's two power grids will be complex and costly, especially given Chile's long, thin shape. Negotiating such steps with Chile's regions will also take time.

"There won't be anything ready for at least three years," said Carlos Ferruz, an energy analyst with Corpbanca. "The system is extremely weak in terms of transmission ... especially at a time of drought."

A prolonged drought in the south-central region, which produces hydroelectricity, has hurt the SIC grid and contributed to Saturday's outage, which hit mines including Anglo American's (AAL.L) Los Bronces and Codelco's CODEL.UL Andina division and El Teniente.

Deposits in central Chile are most vulnerable in a sector that consumes a third of Chile's power and has had to grapple with soaring energy prices as dry weather forces the country to rely on costly, thermoelectric plants.

While experts say investment in transmission is lacking, increasing energy generation in the mining powerhouse is also necessary, though it has been complicated by environmental concerns.

Deeply-unpopular President Sebastian Pinera struggled with violent protests and criticism from opposition lawmakers in May after the approval of the divisive HidroAysen hydro-power dam project in the Patagonia region. [ID:nN22127029]

Until power needs are met, analysts stress the grid will remain frail and subject to blackouts, potentially blemishing the image of Latin America's model economy.

"This could happen again, in day time, bringing bigger losses to Chile's economy," Celfin Capital said in a note to investors. (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Simon Gardner and David Gregorio)