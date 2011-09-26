* Saturday's blackout hit mines, future outages expected
* Power grid revamp seen a government priority
* Chile's long, thin geography complicates efforts
By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, Sept 26 Chile's mining sector escaped
relatively unscathed from a massive power blackout on Saturday
night, but it will take years for the world's top copper
producer to revamp its electrical grid and minimize risks.
A devastating earthquake early last year, a drought in
hydropower-producing regions and years of under-investment have
made the energy grid susceptible to more frequent glitches.
Even so, severe power shortages are seen unlikely.
Saturday's outage, caused by a substation failure and
compounded by a computer software error, plunged nearly 10
million Chileans into darkness and hit operations at key copper
mines, which used generators and recovered to regular
production levels within hours. [ID:nS1E78N0CX]
Chile produces a third of the world's copper, and the
mining sector consumes a third of the country's power.
Industries have urged the government to improve the grid and
reduce high energy costs that have boosted bills at miners such
as BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) and state-run Codelco.
"The energy grid has been a key concern for the mining
sector for years," said Colin Becker, mining partner with
PricewaterhouseCoopers in Santiago. "But apart from these
sporadic blackouts that will occur, I don't see a major risk."
To guard against blackouts, mines have installed diesel
generators. Also, Chile's country's less-populated copper-rich
north depends on the more stable of Chile's two electricity
networks, the SING grid.
LONG-HAUL
But occasional outages are probable until Chile overhauls
its energy grid, and that will probably take years.
Energy Minister Rodrigo Alvarez said on Monday the
government is revising future transmission contracts worth $900
million, and a report on the country's energy system is due out
before year-end.
Chile is seeking to boost and diversify its power grid to
confront rising energy needs and drought-induced energy
squeezes, which this year prompted the government to reduce
voltage to help avoid blackouts.
But projects such as a new central transmission system or a
merging of the country's two power grids will be complex and
costly, especially given Chile's long, thin shape. Negotiating
such steps with Chile's regions will also take time.
"There won't be anything ready for at least three years,"
said Carlos Ferruz, an energy analyst with Corpbanca. "The
system is extremely weak in terms of transmission ...
especially at a time of drought."
A prolonged drought in the south-central region, which
produces hydroelectricity, has hurt the SIC grid and
contributed to Saturday's outage, which hit mines including
Anglo American's (AAL.L) Los Bronces and Codelco's CODEL.UL
Andina division and El Teniente.
Deposits in central Chile are most vulnerable in a sector
that consumes a third of Chile's power and has had to grapple
with soaring energy prices as dry weather forces the country to
rely on costly, thermoelectric plants.
While experts say investment in transmission is lacking,
increasing energy generation in the mining powerhouse is also
necessary, though it has been complicated by environmental
concerns.
Deeply-unpopular President Sebastian Pinera struggled with
violent protests and criticism from opposition lawmakers in May
after the approval of the divisive HidroAysen hydro-power dam
project in the Patagonia region. [ID:nN22127029]
Until power needs are met, analysts stress the grid will
remain frail and subject to blackouts, potentially blemishing
the image of Latin America's model economy.
"This could happen again, in day time, bringing bigger
losses to Chile's economy," Celfin Capital said in a note to
investors.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Simon Gardner and
David Gregorio)