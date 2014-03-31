SANTIAGO, March 31 Chile's new center-left
government said it is poised to unveil a tax on carbon emissions
to boost the use of less polluting energy sources and fight
climate change.
The measure, which forms part of a wider tax reform and will
be detailed on Tuesday, will include incentives for
thermoelectric power plants to lower their emissions of carbon
dioxide, the main gas blamed for causing climate change.
"I think companies can adapt well, and those that adapt
won't need to pay the tax," Energy Minister Maximo Pacheco told
Reuters on Monday. He declined to say how high the tax would be
and how much the government hopes to collect, but stressed
electricity costs won't rise.
Many mines in world No.1 copper producer are powered by
coal-fired thermoelectric plants, which have come under
increasing fire from environmentalists.
