* Environmental groups oppose hydro projects in Patagonia
* Environmental commission had OK'd 640-MW plant unit this
wk
* $3.6 bln project to alleviate looming energy shortage
SANTIAGO, May 11 Chile's supreme court on Friday
said it had blocked construction of a hydropower generation unit
planned as part of global miner Xstrata Copper and Australian
energy retailer Origin Energy's $3.6 billion hydropower Energia
Austral project in the country's pristine Patagonia region
The unit is one of three hydropower projects planned by the
joint venture.
The top court accepted an appeal by ecological organizations
against Origin and Xstrata's 640-megawatt, $733
million Cuervo plant, which an environmental commission had just
approved. [UD:nL1E8G8DXV]
The decision marks the latest legal reversal for a mega
energy project in power-strapped Chile, as environmental and
indigenous groups increasingly challenge their construction in
the world's top copper producer.
Energia Austral will have to include a specific land study,
which was recommended by a geological and mining commission but
"illegally" omitted in Cuervo's environmental impact assessment,
the top court ruled.
"The project threatens the legally-protected environment, if
clear, specific and effective mitigation or compensation
measures aren't applied," the court said in a statement.
The firm will then have to include that study in a wider
environmental study that the environmental commission will
re-evaluate.
The Cuervo plant would flood 5,863 hectares, and has been
met by stiff local opposition on grounds it would tarnish the
region's unspoiled ecosystem and dent its tourism industry.
Chile's shaky energy grid needs significant new investment
after years of neglect, exacerbated by a devastating 2010
earthquake and droughts. The country's power matrix has a
capacity of 17,000 megawatts and the government aims to add
another 8,000 megawatts by 2020.
Key energy projects, ranging from the $5 billion coal-fired
Castilla thermoelectric power plant to the $3.5 billion
HidroAysen hydro-power project, have faced massive citizen
opposition on environmental grounds.
The Supreme Court is due to decide on the fate of Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista's Castilla project in coming months,
while the country's top court recently gave the go-ahead to
HidroAysen.
Energia Austral expects all three generation units to have
environmental permits by the end of 2014 and to hand in the
environmental impact study for the transmission line during the
first half of 2013 and have approval 15 to 18 months later,
company executives told Reuters in an interview last month.
(Reporting By Santiago newsroom. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer.
Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)