Oct 26 Chile-based regional energy group
Enersis and its generation arm Endesa said on Wednesday their
profits fell sharply in the third quarter from a year ago on
lower revenue from power generation and on exchange rate
moves.
Enersis ENE.SNENI.N, the Latin American investment arm
of Spanish energy group Endesa SA (ELE.MC), said its profit
fell 18.5 percent in the third quarter to 117.3 billion pesos
($227.6 million). [ID:nSAG003120]
Endesa Chile's END.SNEOC.N third-quarter profit fell
18.7 percent from a year earlier to 116.3 billion pesos ($225.7
million). [ID:nSAG003119]
Both companies' earnings came in below forecasts in polls
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Enersis' net profit had been
expected to fall 13.4 percent and Endesa Chile's 14.4 percent.
[ID:nN1E79O1N9] [ID:nN1E79N13Z]
"Better results in generation in Brazil and Peru, and in
distribution in Chile and Peru, helped to counter the lower
revenue mainly from power generation in Chile and Colombian
subsidiaries," Enersis said in a statement.
It said exchange rate volatility also hurt its profits.
Endesa said tax reform in Colombia hurt its bottom line,
while it was also hit by higher costs after it was forced to
buy energy, in part because dry conditions hit hydroelectric
generation in Chile.
Enersis said its 9-month profit fell 6.8 percent to 319
billion pesos ($619 million), while Endesa Chile's 9-month
profit shed 20.9 percent, falling to 278 billion pesos ($539.7
million).
Shares of Enersis closed up 0.31 percent on Wednesday,
after the earnings announcement, slightly underperforming the
IPSA .IPSA blue chip share index, which ended a preliminary
0.67 percent stronger. Endesa's shares closed broadly flat,
gaining 0.05 percent.
Chile has been grappling with an energy squeeze for years.
A devastating earthquake early last year, a drought in
hydropower-producing regions and years of under-investment have
made the energy grid susceptible to more frequent glitches.
[ID:nS1E78P124]
A massive power blackout last month paralyzed crucial
copper mines in Chile and darkened vast swaths of the country
including the capital Santiago, before energy was largely
restored, officials said. [ID:nS1E78N0CX]
($1 = 515.14 Chilean pesos at the end of Sept)
