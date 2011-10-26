* Endesa Chile's Q3 net profit down 18.7 pct year/year

* Enersis Q3 net profit down 18.5 pct vs year ago

* Power generation revenues fall, forex weighs (Adds 9-month profit, closing share price, background)

Oct 26 Chile-based regional energy group Enersis and its generation arm Endesa said on Wednesday their profits fell sharply in the third quarter from a year ago on lower revenue from power generation and on exchange rate moves.

Enersis ENE.SNENI.N, the Latin American investment arm of Spanish energy group Endesa SA (ELE.MC), said its profit fell 18.5 percent in the third quarter to 117.3 billion pesos ($227.6 million). [ID:nSAG003120]

Endesa Chile's END.SNEOC.N third-quarter profit fell 18.7 percent from a year earlier to 116.3 billion pesos ($225.7 million). [ID:nSAG003119]

Both companies' earnings came in below forecasts in polls by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Enersis' net profit had been expected to fall 13.4 percent and Endesa Chile's 14.4 percent. [ID:nN1E79O1N9] [ID:nN1E79N13Z]

"Better results in generation in Brazil and Peru, and in distribution in Chile and Peru, helped to counter the lower revenue mainly from power generation in Chile and Colombian subsidiaries," Enersis said in a statement.

It said exchange rate volatility also hurt its profits.

Endesa said tax reform in Colombia hurt its bottom line, while it was also hit by higher costs after it was forced to buy energy, in part because dry conditions hit hydroelectric generation in Chile.

Enersis said its 9-month profit fell 6.8 percent to 319 billion pesos ($619 million), while Endesa Chile's 9-month profit shed 20.9 percent, falling to 278 billion pesos ($539.7 million).

Shares of Enersis closed up 0.31 percent on Wednesday, after the earnings announcement, slightly underperforming the IPSA .IPSA blue chip share index, which ended a preliminary 0.67 percent stronger. Endesa's shares closed broadly flat, gaining 0.05 percent.

Chile has been grappling with an energy squeeze for years. A devastating earthquake early last year, a drought in hydropower-producing regions and years of under-investment have made the energy grid susceptible to more frequent glitches. [ID:nS1E78P124]

A massive power blackout last month paralyzed crucial copper mines in Chile and darkened vast swaths of the country including the capital Santiago, before energy was largely restored, officials said. [ID:nS1E78N0CX] ($1 = 515.14 Chilean pesos at the end of Sept) (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Simon Gardner, Felipe Iturrieta, Moises Avila and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Richard Chang)