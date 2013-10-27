* Appeals court halts $733 million Cuervo dam
* Opponents cite environmental, geological risks
* Case seen likely to end up in Supreme Court
SANTIAGO, Oct 25 A Chilean appeals court has
preventively blocked a recently approved $733 million
hydroelectric dam to weigh an environmental appeal, a surprise
setback for owners Origin Energy and Glencore Xstrata
PLC.
Opponents of the 640-megawatt Rio Cuervo project planned in
the remote southern Aysen region say it would harm the
environment and would be built above a geological fault line in
highly-seismic Chile.
Lawyers from the environmental prosecutor's office lodged
the appeal, claiming the plant's environmental permit granted
last month was not legal.
The Coyhaique Court of Appeals agreed to look at their case,
and has in the meantime blocked construction of the complex.
The fresh freeze on the project is another blow for
energy-strapped miners in copper powerhouse Chile, where unclear
rules have allowed environmental and social groups to appeal
against projects even after approval, putting in limbo billions
of dollars of investment.
If recent history is any guide, the project is likely to
eventually up in the Supreme Court.
"In Coyhaique the case will be dealt with in about two to
three months," a court source told Reuters. "At this point ...
the case will probably arrive at the Supreme Court next year, if
(one or more parties) seek to elevate it."
The Energia Austral joint venture between Origin Energy and
Glencore Xstrata also has plans to build two other generating
units, Condor and Blanco, for which it has yet to present
environmental impact studies.
"For now we're analyzing the appeal ... and we're of course
carefully following the court's determinations to define the
next steps to follow," Energia Austral told Reuters.
"We reiterate that Cuervo has the potential to offer clean,
renewable and trustworthy energy in the face of Chile's growing
energy needs, in addition to generating long-term benefits to
the region of Aysen."
COURT FIGHT AHEAD?
The Andean country's complex legal system and new
environmental regulator make it tricky to anticipate what will
happen to controversial projects.
Last year, the Supreme Court suspended a key permit for
Canadian miner Goldcorp Inc's El Morro copper-gold
project and rejected the planned $5 billion Central Castilla
thermo-electric power plant.
But it cleared the way for the unpopular HidroAysen
hydro-power project, planned in the country's deep south.
