SANTIAGO, June 25 President Michelle Bachelet is
seeking to assuage fears that Chile will be squeezed by an
energy crunch, telling industry leaders late on Tuesday that her
government will take measures to boost public and private
investment in power generation.
World No. 1 copper producer Chile has faced resistance in
its efforts to increase energy output as environmental activists
and local communities have been able to block what they call
excessively large and disruptive power projects.
"We're aware of the urgent need to boost projects to
confront our (energy) infrastructure deficit, so this government
will decidedly support all initiatives that comply with current
regulations and adequately insert themselves into their
respective communities," Bachelet told influential energy-
sector figures at an annual gala. "Have no doubt about that."
Earlier this month, a special ministerial committee canceled
the permit for the country's largest power project, the 2,750
megawatt HidroAysen hydroelectric dam. The cancellation followed
years of legal wrangling, with environmentalists arguing that it
would wreck pristine valleys in Chile's wild
south.
A series of other energy and mining projects in the Andean
country have been blocked due to concerns about damage to water,
health, indigenous communities and glaciers.
Bachelet, a center-left politician who took office for a
second non-consecutive term in March, reiterated her
government's commitment to connecting the northern SING power
grid to the central-south SIC grid.
Together the two grids comprise the vast majority of the
roughly 18,500 megawatts in Chile's network and supply
electricity to industry and most of the country's 17 million
residents.
Bachelet also emphasized plans for state oil company Empresa
Nacional del Petroleo to participate in the
construction of a new liquefied natural gas terminal.
About 1,200 megawatts in alternative renewable energy, 865
megawatts in large-scale hydropower and 622 megawatts in
thermal-based electricity are slated to be added to Chile's
generation capacity during Bachelet's four-year term.
"Obviously these aren't the only projects we'll support
because in order to have more energy in our system we need more
projects and more investment," Bachelet said.
"We also need more competition and more actors to invest in
the sector."
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Peter Galloway)