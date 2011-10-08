* Companies close to deal on sharing power line route
* Both hydroelectric projects due to operate in 2019
SANTIAGO Oct 8 Officials from Chilean
hydroelectric power projects HidroAysen and Energia Austral are
close to a deal on sharing land for power lines, a local
newspaper reported on Saturday.
The $3.5 billion HidroAysen hydropower project, a joint
venture between leading generator Endesa Chile END.SN and
partner Colbun COL.SN, has sparked massive protests over
environmental concerns. [ID:nN1E79519E]
"We're very well advanced and pretty close to a final
agreement. There are a few points outstanding that we're going
to resolve next week," HidroAysen's deputy chief executive
Daniel Fernandez was quoted as saying by El Mercurio.
The newspaper said the two projects, which will be built in
a remote part of southern Chile, would share a 600-km
(370-mile) strip of land. There had been questions over whether
they would reach an agreement.
HidroAysen officials have said they expect to submit an
environmental impact study for their power line before the end
of the year.
Energia Austral, a unit of mining company Xstrata Copper
XTA.L, plans to submit its environmental impact study for the
power line next year.
Both projects are scheduled to start operating in 2019.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing
by Eric Beech)