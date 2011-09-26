Chile's mining sector escaped relatively unscathed from a massive power blackout on Saturday night, but it will take years for the world's top copper producer to revamp its electrical grid and minimize risks.

A devastating earthquake early last year, a drought in hydropower-producing regions and years of under-investment have made the energy grid susceptible to more frequent glitches. Even so, severe power shortages are seen unlikely.

