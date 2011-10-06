A Chilean appeals court has lifted a suspension order that will allow work to proceed on the $3.5 billion HidroAysen hydropower project, which aims to prevent energy shortages.

The project has been the target of massive protests due to alleged environmental concerns.

The appeals court in the southern city of Puerto Montt had issued the suspension order in June after legal injunctions filed by opponents of the project. The court revoked the suspension order in a ruling published on Thursday and seen by Reuters.

