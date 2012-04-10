* Chile seeks to unite south-central, northern grids

* World's top copper producer's grid shaky, blackout-prone

* Estimated 8,000 MW capacity needs to be added by 2020

SANTIAGO, April 10 Chile's government is planning to auction a contract to build a transmission line, estimated to cost up to $700 million, to connect the nation's two main power grids, which provide energy to most of its population and behemoth copper mines, a local paper said on Tuesday.

The government will seek bids from private contractors, according to the daily paper, El Mercurio.

Connecting the central-southern SIC grid, supplied by hydroelectric and thermal generation, and the northern SING grid, run almost exclusively on thermal generation, is expected to bring down operating costs and improve the security of the energy supply, Juan Manuel Contreras, the head of Chile's National Energy Commission, told El Mercurio.

The planned transmission line will be nearly 600 kilometers (373 miles) long, he added, noting it will require an investment of between $500 million and $700 million.

Chile, the world's top copper producer, is suffering from years of underinvestment in its shaky energy grid. The country needs to reform electric transmission lines and energy generation to avoid blackouts like the one that hit vast swaths of the country's center in September 2011 and cost state mining giant Codelco more than 1,400 tonnes in lost copper output. The country has suffered frequent blackouts since a massive earthquake rattled south-central Chile in February 2010.

The government estimates that to keep up with that rising energy demand, some 8,000 megawatts of capacity will need to be added by 2020 to the current 17,000 megawatts in the nation's power matrix.

While more than 90 percent of Chileans get their energy through the SIC grid, the northern system supplies most of Chile's top mines, including Escondida , the world's No. 1 copper mine in terms of production, and Collahuasi , the world's No. 3 copper mine.

Two separate and much smaller energy grids supply power to the far southern reaches of Chile.

Representatives at the National Energy Commission declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Chile probably will extend energy-saving measures through October as a drought slows hydro-power generation, and due to delays in starting up two new coal-fired plants, a senior energy official was quoted as saying on Friday by El Mercurio.

The main power generators operating in Chile are Endesa Chile, Colbun and AES Gener. (Writing by Anthony Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Jan Paschal)