* Company seeks to sell assets for $8.02 billion capital
increase
* Capital increase controversial, blasted by minority
shareholders
* Enersis shares close over 2 percent higher
SANTIAGO, Oct 24 Two new appraisals trimmed by
at least 20 percent the worth of the assets Spain's Endesa
plans to use for its Latin American unit's capital
increase, the Chile-based energy group that commissioned the
estimates said on its website on Wednesday.
Local investment bank IM Trust estimated the assets at
between $3.445 billion and $3.621 billion, while consulting firm
Claro y Asociados saw them worth between $3.870 billion and
$3.912 billion, according to the website, of energy group
Enersis
The new appraisals calculated the valuation using a
different methodology than the initial independent appraisal
commissioned by Endesa, which saw the assets worth $4.86
billion.
Using the same methodology as in the initial appraisal, IM
Trust saw the Endesa assets valued at $4.709 billion and Claro y
Asociados saw them worth $4.627 billion.
The assets are destined to fund Enersis' $8.02
billion planned capital increase.
Enersis' board now has five days to give its recommendations
to shareholders regarding the new appraisals.
"There's a good chance that Enersis' board will decide to
propose a capital increase that takes into account an
intermediate worth (for Endesa's Latin American assets), between
what was originally proposed and the result of these new
studies,' said Sergio Zapata, a senior energy analyst with
CorpBanca in Santiago.
Chile's private pension funds, known locally as AFPs,
collectively hold the largest minority stakes in Enersis and
have strenuously opposed the planned capital increase, saying
the assets were priced too high.
Their opposition to the capital increase helped prompt
Chile's securities regulator to impose conditions on the
operation and require the new appraisals.
AFPs have expressed skepticism about Enersis' plans to use
the proceeds to fund merger and acquisition opportunities,
advance greenfield projects and buy minority interests, and they
have also suggested the operation may be aimed at helping
Endesa's parent company, Italy's Enel - Europe's most
indebted utility.
"If the transaction is carried out in fair terms and if
other important commitments are followed, such as not
distributing extraordinary dividends or other forms of
distribution to the controlling shareholder, the transaction
will be positive for all shareholders," Claro y Asociados said
in its report.
Consulting firm Econsult, which was hired by Chile's pension
funds, estimated on Monday that the assets are valued at between
$2.859 billion and $3.410 billion.
Shares in Enersis closed 2.21 percent higher on Wednesday,
before the fresh valuations were released, far outpacing a slim
0.21 percent increase on the blue-chip IPSA stock index.