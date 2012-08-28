SANTIAGO Aug 28 The chief financial officer of Chile-based regional energy firm Enersis has resigned for personal reasons, the firm said on Tuesday, amid widespread backlash against the firm's planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion.

Chilean market regulator SVS has said it sees a clear conflict of interest in the planned capital hike, because Enersis' controller, Spain's Endesa, plans to back the deal with up to $4.86 billion in assets.

The regulator has imposed conditions that Enersis said it will accept.

Enersis said it had accepted "the voluntary resignation" of Alfredo Ergas and would seek to name a replacement, which would need to be ratified by its board, in the "coming hours".

Under the capital increase, Enersis plans to issue shares.

However, rather than buying shares with cash, Endesa will transfer assets to Enersis to maintain the size of its stake in the firm following the capital increase. Enersis will then use the money raised for investment.

Chilean pension funds, known locally as AFPs, hold minority stakes in Enersis and have strenuously rejected the planned capital increase, citing valuation of the assets in question.

Endesa, majority owned by Italy's Enel, already owns a 60.6 percent stake in the regional energy company.

Even with Endesa's 60-percent stake, Enersis could struggle to get enough minority shareholder votes to reach the two-thirds approval it needs to give the deal the green light.