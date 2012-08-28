SANTIAGO Aug 28 The chief financial officer of
Chile-based regional energy firm Enersis has resigned
for personal reasons, the firm said on Tuesday, amid widespread
backlash against the firm's planned capital increase of up to
$8.02 billion.
Chilean market regulator SVS has said it sees a clear
conflict of interest in the planned capital hike, because
Enersis' controller, Spain's Endesa, plans to back the
deal with up to $4.86 billion in assets.
The regulator has imposed conditions that Enersis said it
will accept.
Enersis said it had accepted "the voluntary resignation" of
Alfredo Ergas and would seek to name a replacement, which would
need to be ratified by its board, in the "coming hours".
Under the capital increase, Enersis plans to issue shares.
However, rather than buying shares with cash, Endesa will
transfer assets to Enersis to maintain the size of its stake in
the firm following the capital increase. Enersis will then use
the money raised for investment.
Chilean pension funds, known locally as AFPs, hold minority
stakes in Enersis and have strenuously rejected the planned
capital increase, citing valuation of the assets in question.
Endesa, majority owned by Italy's Enel, already
owns a 60.6 percent stake in the regional energy company.
Even with Endesa's 60-percent stake, Enersis could struggle
to get enough minority shareholder votes to reach the two-thirds
approval it needs to give the deal the green light.