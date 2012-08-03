SANTIAGO Aug 3 Chile's market regulator said on
Friday it sees a clear conflict of interest in a planned capital
increase of up to $8.02 billion by the Chilean affiliate of
giant Spanish power company Endesa, and imposed
conditions on the operation.
Chile's Enersis said last week it would seek
approval in September from the holders of at least two-thirds of
its shares for the increase, in which parent Endesa could
participate with up to $4.86 billion in assets.
However. shareholders and analysts have opposed the planned
capital increase, and say the Endesa assets are overvalued.
Securities regulator SVS said the operation is effectively a
deal between two related parties, and should be approved by an
absolute majority of board members.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)