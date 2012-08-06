SANTIAGO Aug 6 Chile-based regional energy group Enersis said on Monday its board would continue to study conditions the Chilean market regulator has imposed on a criticized planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion.

Chile's market regulator, SVS, said on Friday it saw a clear conflict of interest in the planned capital increase, citing the fact the company's parent, Spain's Endesa, plans to back the deal with up to $4.86 billion in assets.

Analysts have questioned the valuation of those assets, which some argue look inflated. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; editing by Andre Grenon)