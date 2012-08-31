VW brand chief sees strenuous year amid struggle over cost-cut plan
BERLIN, Feb 21 Volkswagen brand chief Herbert Diess said 2017 would be a good but strenuous year as the carmaker grapples with putting in place a turnaround plan.
SANTIAGO Aug 31 Chile-based regional energy group Enersis said on Friday it will push forward with a controversial $8.02 billion capital increase and will comply with a regulator request to re-appraise the properties parent company Endesa is planning to put up for the operation.
Minority shareholders and analysts have questioned the valuation of the assets Spain's Endesa plans to back the deal with, which it puts at $4.86 billion.
Enersis has started to search for an independent appraiser, it said in a statement to Chile's regulator.
Endesa has "expressed interest" in continuing plans for the capital increase and had called for a shareholders' meeting, Enersis added, but did not provide a date.
BERLIN, Feb 21 Volkswagen brand chief Herbert Diess said 2017 would be a good but strenuous year as the carmaker grapples with putting in place a turnaround plan.
LONDON, Feb 21 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite said on Tuesday he will seek assurances from the chief executive of PSA Carlos Tavares that it will maintain jobs and keep plants in Britain open during a meeting on Friday.
* Net long Brent contracts hit record high -ICE (Updates with OPEC Sec-Gen; paragraphs 1-5)