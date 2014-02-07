China needs to accelerate nuclear power development to meet 2020 target -ex-official
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline
* Higher generation, asset consolidation boost Enersis
* Endesa Chile's profit increases on lower generation costs
SANTIAGO Feb 7 Chile-based regional energy group Enersis and its generation unit Endesa Chile on Friday announced big leaps in 2013 net profit, beating market forecasts.
Profit at Enersis shot up 74.5 percent to $1.3 billion on higher generation, consolidation of assets from a recent capital increase, and a regulatory decision in Argentina. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast profit would come in at around $1.2 billion.
Leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa Chile said on Friday its net profit jumped 51 percent to $675.7 million, boosted by lower generation costs. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast profit would come in at around $587.1 million.
Enersis, the Latin American investment arm of Spanish energy company Endesa, has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru with installed generation of around 14,832 megawatts.
A commodities boom and a growing middle class have pushed up energy demand in Latin America.
Enersis' earnings before interest, tax and depreciation and amortization rose 15.6 percent to around $4.5 billion.
Endesa Chile's EBITDA rose 21 percent to roughly $1.9 billion.
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline
March 16 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's use of an alias email address while he was chief executive at Exxon Mobil Corp was "entirely proper," attorneys representing the company said in a letter to a New York court on Thursday.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Farm Minister Sudarshan Bhagat at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parli