SANTIAGO, July 25 Financial results for Chile-based regional energy group Enersis for the April to June period as released in a statement on We dnesday ( in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated).

April-June 2012 April-June 2011 Net profit 61.960 105.906 Revenue 1,651.586 1,626.153 EPS (pesos) 1.90 3.24 ($1 = 501.84 Chilean pesos at the end of June) (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)