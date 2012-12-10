SANTIAGO Dec 10 Shares in regional energy group Enersis rose 2.83 percent in opening Monday trade, after the company announced late on Friday it had clinched a key deal with minority shareholders - Chile's powerful pension funds - over a controversial capital increase.

Spanish energy firm Endesa said on Friday its Santiago-based power unit Enersis will issue shares to raise $5.963 billion, a figure that ends a dispute with pension funds and indicates Chile's largest capital hike should be approved.