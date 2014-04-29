BRIEF-SunPower says is leading solar panel provider in first round French tender
* SunPower is leading solar panel provider in first round French tender
(New throughout, adds details on investment, debt issue)
SANTIAGO, April 29 Chilean telecoms firm Entel said on Tuesday that it planned to invest $2.8 bln over the next three years to develop its network for high-speed 3G and 4G mobile technology in Chile and Peru.
The company said at its annual general meeting that $2.1 billion of those funds were earmarked for its home country, where it is the largest mobile phone operator.
It was evaluating issuing around $600 million of debt this year, it added.
Entel has enjoyed double-digit revenue growth in recent years, with sales of over $3 billion in 2013. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Editing by Franklin Paul and David Gregorio)
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.
LONDON, March 21 A top Federal Reserve regulator on Tuesday cited Wells Fargo & Co's accounts scandal as evidence that incentives to drive performance remain a problem on Wall Street, saying that banks have "a long way to go" in reforming internal culture.