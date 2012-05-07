SANTIAGO, May 7 First quarter results for Chilean mobile telephone operator Entel as released on Mo nday ( figures in billions of pesos).

Jan-March 2012 Jan-March 2011 Net profit 52.481 52.441

Revenue 338.85 292.04

EPS (pesos) 221.88 221.72 ($1 = 489.76 Chilean pesos at the end of March) (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Anthony Esposito)