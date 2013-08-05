SANTIAGO, Aug 5 Second-quarter results for Chilean mobile telephone operator Entel as released on Monday (figures in billions of pesos). Second quarter 2013 Second quarter 2012 Net profit 38.384 42.886 Revenue 390.375 347.970 EPS (pesos) 169.29 181.32 ($1 = 503.86 pesos at the end of June) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Andrew Hay)