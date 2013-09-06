SANTIAGO, Sept 6 Workers at Chile's Escondida mine have approved a company offer for better conditions, putting an end to the threat of a new strike at the world's biggest copper deposit, a union leader said On Friday.

Last month, miners at the project controlled by BHP Billiton held a surprise 24-hour strike, demanding an annual bonus and improved working conditions.

Just over 60 percent had voted to approve the company's offer, union leader Marcelo Tapia told Reuters on Friday. He did not give further details about the offer.

The Escondida union rocked the copper market in 2011 when it staged a two-week stoppage, sending output at the mine tumbling. Escondida produced just over 1 million tonnes of copper last year.