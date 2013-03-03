SANTIAGO, March 2 Contract workers seeking
better wages and benefits lifted their roadblocks late on
Saturday at the world's No. 1 copper mine, Chile's Escondida,
according to the mine's union, which added that operations were
not affected.
"The conflict has ended," union leader Salomon Alcaino told
Reuters. "Everything is normal."
Alcaino said some miners could not get to their shifts on
Saturday because the workers had blocked access to the deposit.
Neither contract workers nor majority-owner BHP Billiton
were immediately available for comment on
operations at the mine that produced about 1.076 million tonnes
of copper last year.
The labor action by the contract workers, who work mostly in
construction, came on the heels of approval of a new contract
for the mine's workers in January, which included a record-high
bonus and benefits.
Escondida's union stunned the copper market in 2011 by
staging a two-week work stoppage, sending the mine's output
tumbling.
Labor action has increased in recent years on the back of
high copper prices.
Alcaino said earlier on Saturday that operations were
halted, but later retracted that comment.