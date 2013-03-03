SANTIAGO, March 2 Workers at the world's No. 1
copper mine, Escondida, were unable to reach their shifts on
Saturday night after contract workers blocked access to the
Chilean deposit to demand a salary increase and better benefits,
two union leaders told Reuters on Saturday, but it was unclear
whether operations were affected.
One union leader said Escondida was gradually halting its
operations. The other said the mine had not called for
operations to be halted.
Majority owner BHP Billiton was not
immediately available for comment.