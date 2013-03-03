SANTIAGO, March 2 Workers at the world's No. 1 copper mine, Escondida, were unable to reach their shifts on Saturday night after contract workers blocked access to the Chilean deposit to demand a salary increase and better benefits, two union leaders told Reuters on Saturday, but it was unclear whether operations were affected.

One union leader said Escondida was gradually halting its operations. The other said the mine had not called for operations to be halted.

Majority owner BHP Billiton was not immediately available for comment.