SANTIAGO Aug 15 Workers at the world's largest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, have halted a strike, the union leader said on Thursday.

Escondida, controlled by global miner BHP Billiton , produced around 1.1 million tonnes of copper last year.

Union leader Marcelo Tapia told Reuters that the workers are awaiting a response from the company and will meet again on Friday night to decide if they will take further measures.

Workers began the surprise strike on Wednesday to demand improved working conditions and a bonus.