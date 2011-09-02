SANTIAGO, Sept 2 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, said on Friday that it had lifted force majeure declared on concentrate shipments late last month amid a two-week strike.

Escondida, majority-owned by BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L), declared force majeure on July 27. It announced it lifted it in a statement to Chile's market regulator.

The force majeure applied to sales of copper concentrate, the crushed, unrefined mineral. Concentrate represents about 72 percent of Escondida's annual output. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)