* Market estimates Escondida strike loss at over 40,000 T

* Chile Collahuasi union opts against stoppage - source

* Chile mining sector buffeted by disruptions (Updates with Escondida comment, Collahuasi averts stoppage)

SANTIAGO, Sept 2 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, said on Friday that it had lifted force majeure declared on concentrate shipments late last month amid a two-week strike.

Escondida, which extracts 7 percent of the world's copper and is majority-owned by BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L), declared force majeure on July 27. It announced it lifted the force majeure in a statement to Chile's market regulator.

The force majeure applied to sales of copper concentrate, which is the crushed, unrefined mineral. Concentrate represents about 72 percent of Escondida's annual output.

"Minera Escondida has informed the (market regulator) that from today it has informed its clients that the previously declared force majeure is over," the mine's operator said in a statement.

It gave no details on lost output.

Escondida previously said the strike did not have a significant impact, though the strike is believed to have cost BHP more than 40,000 tonnes of copper production. [ID:nN1E77400A]

The protracted strike at Escondida could push a global shortfall of copper concentrate deeper into deficit this year. [ID:nL3E7IR0P3]

It was the second supply-positive development in top global copper producer Chile in a matter of hours.

Before dawn on Friday, a union source at the world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, said workers had decided not to stage a threatened 24-hour stoppage after accepting a deal proposed by the mine's operator. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Simon Gardner; editing by Jim Marshall)