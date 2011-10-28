* Ore grades, two-week strike, weather hit output
* Escondida 9-mo output falls to 599,522 tonnes
* Chile copper sector buffeted by disruptions this year
(Updates with Escondida comment, strike background)
SANTIAGO, Oct 28 Output from the world's
largest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, fell 25.3 percent in
the January-September period, on lower ore grades, a two-week
strike and bad weather, its operator said on Friday.
Escondida, which is majority owned by global miner BHP
Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L), said in a statement to the local
market regulator that it produced 599,522 tonnes of copper in
the first nine months of the year compared with 803,319 tonnes
during the same period in 2010.
"This reduction is due to lower ore grades during the
period, and lower output and sales due to an illegal strike by
workers between July 21 and August 5 and stoppages due to
weather," Minera Escondida Ltda said.
Escondida said its profit during the January-September
period fell 27 percent from a year earlier to $2.109 billion.
The mine, which extracts 7 percent of the world's copper,
declared force majeure on July 27 amid the two-week worker
strike. [ID:nN1E77400A]
The force majeure applied to sales of copper concentrate,
which is the crushed, unrefined mineral. Concentrate represents
about 72 percent of Escondida's annual output.
Escondida had previously said the strike did not have a
significant impact on output, though analysts had estimated the
strike to have cost BHP more than 40,000 tonnes of copper
production.
Chile's mining sector has been plagued by disruptions in
recent months due to harsh weather, equipment failure and
strikes as workers tap into a wider vein of growing discontent
among Chileans demanding a bigger share of an economic boom
fueled by high international copper prices CMCU3.
Soaring commodity prices have moved workers from Zambia to
South Africa and Australia to Indonesia to demand a bigger
share of the near-record profits of mining giants such as Anglo
American (AAL.L) and Freeport McMoran (FCX.N).
The Escondida strike caught Chile off guard, coming outside
the collective bargaining process. It has raised the
possibility of increasingly unpredictable and volatile labor
action.
The protracted strike at Escondida could push a global
shortfall of copper concentrate deeper into deficit this year.
[ID:nL3E7IR0P3]
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara. Writing by Simon
Gardner;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)