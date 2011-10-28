* Ore grades, two-week strike, weather hit output

SANTIAGO, Oct 28 Output from the world's largest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, fell 25.3 percent in the January-September period, on lower ore grades, a two-week strike and bad weather, its operator said on Friday.

Escondida, which is majority owned by global miner BHP Billiton ( BHP.AX ) ( BLT.L ), said in a statement to the local market regulator that it produced 599,522 tonnes of copper in the first nine months of the year compared with 803,319 tonnes during the same period in 2010.

"This reduction is due to lower ore grades during the period, and lower output and sales due to an illegal strike by workers between July 21 and August 5 and stoppages due to weather," Minera Escondida Ltda said.

Escondida said its profit during the January-September period fell 27 percent from a year earlier to $2.109 billion.

The mine, which extracts 7 percent of the world's copper, declared force majeure on July 27 amid the two-week worker strike. [ID:nN1E77400A]

The force majeure applied to sales of copper concentrate, which is the crushed, unrefined mineral. Concentrate represents about 72 percent of Escondida's annual output.

Escondida had previously said the strike did not have a significant impact on output, though analysts had estimated the strike to have cost BHP more than 40,000 tonnes of copper production.

Chile's mining sector has been plagued by disruptions in recent months due to harsh weather, equipment failure and strikes as workers tap into a wider vein of growing discontent among Chileans demanding a bigger share of an economic boom fueled by high international copper prices CMCU3.

Soaring commodity prices have moved workers from Zambia to South Africa and Australia to Indonesia to demand a bigger share of the near-record profits of mining giants such as Anglo American ( AAL.L ) and Freeport McMoran ( FCX.N ).

The Escondida strike caught Chile off guard, coming outside the collective bargaining process. It has raised the possibility of increasingly unpredictable and volatile labor action.

The protracted strike at Escondida could push a global shortfall of copper concentrate deeper into deficit this year. [ID:nL3E7IR0P3] (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara. Writing by Simon Gardner;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)