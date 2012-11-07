* Ore grades seen boosting Chile's Escondida
* Mine produced 787,000 tonnes of copper in Jan-Sept
* Comparison with strike-hit Q3 2011 also helps
SANTIAGO, Nov 7 Output from Chile's Escondida,
the world's largest copper mine, surged 72.4 percent in the
third quarter compared with the same period of 2011, to 253,800
tonnes, according to state copper commission, Cochilco.
The strong performance was helped by better ore grades and a
low base of comparison from the year-ago quarter.
Escondida, which is 57.5 percent owned by global miner BHP
Billiton and extracts about 7 percent of the world's copper,
produced 787,000 tonnes between January and September, up 31.6
percent from the same period of last year.
The mine's copper output plummeted 24.6 percent in 2011 to
819,261 tonnes, its lowest level in nearly a decade, on sinking
ore grades and a two-week strike.
Escondida Ore Access project set out to boost ore grades and
a low base of comparison with the strike-hit third quarter of
2011 are seen having buoyed output in the July to September
period of this year.
BHP and Rio Tinto, which owns 30
percent of the mine, have approved plans for a $4.5 billion
expansion of Escondida to boost output.
A new 152,000-tonnes-a-day concentrator plant and new mineral
handling system will boost production to more than 1.3 million
tonnes a year by June 2015.
Several mega deposits in Chile, the world's No. 1 copper
producer, are struggling this year, most notably world No. 3
copper mine Collahuasi, amid stubbornly dwindling ore grades and
operational trouble.
But the Andean country's copper output has picked up in
recent months on improved ore grades and increased output at
operations that started up in 2011.