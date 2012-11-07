* Ore grades seen boosting Chile's Escondida

* Mine produced 787,000 tonnes of copper in Jan-Sept

* Comparison with strike-hit Q3 2011 also helps

SANTIAGO, Nov 7 Output from Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, surged 72.4 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period of 2011, to 253,800 tonnes, according to state copper commission, Cochilco.

The strong performance was helped by better ore grades and a low base of comparison from the year-ago quarter.

Escondida, which is 57.5 percent owned by global miner BHP Billiton and extracts about 7 percent of the world's copper, produced 787,000 tonnes between January and September, up 31.6 percent from the same period of last year.

The mine's copper output plummeted 24.6 percent in 2011 to 819,261 tonnes, its lowest level in nearly a decade, on sinking ore grades and a two-week strike.

Escondida Ore Access project set out to boost ore grades and a low base of comparison with the strike-hit third quarter of 2011 are seen having buoyed output in the July to September period of this year.

BHP and Rio Tinto, which owns 30 percent of the mine, have approved plans for a $4.5 billion expansion of Escondida to boost output.

A new 152,000-tonnes-a-day concentrator plant and new mineral handling system will boost production to more than 1.3 million tonnes a year by June 2015.

Several mega deposits in Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer, are struggling this year, most notably world No. 3 copper mine Collahuasi, amid stubbornly dwindling ore grades and operational trouble.

But the Andean country's copper output has picked up in recent months on improved ore grades and increased output at operations that started up in 2011.