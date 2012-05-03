(Recasts with fresh union comment, Escondida background)
By Fabian Cambero and Alexandra Ulmer
SANTIAGO, May 3 Contract workers on Thursday
blocked some roads to Chile's giant Escondida mine, but a deal
to end the unrest at the world's No. 1 copper mine was
"imminent," a union leader said in a disruption both he and
majority owner BHP Billiton said had not affected output.
The vice president of Escondida's contract workers union,
Roberto Rojas, told Reuters the partial blockade could
"possibly" be lifted later on Thursday if an agreement is
clinched.
"The blockades continue ... We're starting to see the lights
of an agreement. An agreement is imminent," Rojas said, adding
production has not been hit.
Rojas said he could not provide details on the potential
agreement.
"Production is unaffected" by the protest over a bonus
dispute, spokesman Ruban Yogarajah of Escondida's majority
owner, global miner BHP Billiton , said earlier
on Thursday from London.
Contract workers put their tools down late on Wednesday and
blocked access roads to the mine, but unionized workers did not
join the industrial action and continued working their shifts,
Escondida union secretary Marcelo Tapia said earlier.
The ageing Escondida has become symptomatic of mining
challenges in the world's top copper producer Chile, where the
lynchpin sector was hit by a wave of labor unrest and extreme
weather last year.
In 2011, Escondida's output plummeted 24.6 percent from a
year earlier to 819,261 tonnes of copper, its lowest level in
nearly a decade, due to sinking ore grades and a two-week strike
between July 21 and Aug. 5 last year.
Last year's strike stoked supply fears that helped push the
price of copper to near four-month highs in August and led the
company to declare a force majeure.
At the time, the company said the work stoppage did not
significantly affect production and gave no guidance on output
losses.
The mine aims to boost production to more than 1.3 million
tonnes a year by 2015, or about 5 percent of the global copper
market.
(Editing by Simon Gardner; editing by Jim Marshall)