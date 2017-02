SANTIAGO May 30 Output from the world's largest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, rose 2.1 percent in the first quarter, versus a year ago, to 240,215 tonnes, pushed up by a jump in its cathode production, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Escondida, which is majority owned by global miner BHP Billiton , did not give a reason for the higher output figure. (Reporting By Santiago newsroom)