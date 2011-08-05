* Union says offer fell short, but up to workers to decide

* Workers' divided over bonus to end 14-day strike-union

* BHP Billiton refused to improve bonus offer (Recast, adds union leader comments)

By Moises Avila

ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 4 Union workers on Thursday began to vote on whether to accept or reject a company offer to end a 14-day strike at the world's top copper mine, Chile's Escondida, which has fanned global supply fears.

Mine owner BHP Billiton on Wednesday defied the striking workers, resubmitting an offer they snubbed last week and saying it would take steps to resume operations at a mine.

It was not clear if miners leaned in favor of the bonus deal to end the stoppage that has cut the income of 2,375 union workers for two weeks.

"Our people are split," union leader Jaime Tejada told Reuters. "This vote is on whether to continue or end the strike."

Another union leader had said earlier the strike could drag on even if the workers approved the offer by giving the union power to resume talks. However, union lawyers said a vote in favor would effectively mean the end of a stoppage at a mine that extracts 7 percent of the world's copper.

Union officials said the proposed bonus worth $5,760 fell short, but it was down to the workers to decide.

Workers say the bonus is the only hurdle preventing a deal to end the surprise strike has lasted longer than many industry insiders expected, halting operations at the mine and keeping upward pressure on global copper prices.

Copper prices CMCU3 plunged 2 percent on Thursday, as investors overlooked Escondida and focused on slower global economic growth that fueled worries over metals consumption. [MET/L]

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Take a Look on mining in Chile: [ID:nN1E76K24S]

Reuters Insider Escondida link.reuters.com/ryk92s

Graphic on Chile mines: r.reuters.com/gyz52s

Graphic on Escondida output: r.reuters.com/has72s

Timeline-Chile strikes of past 20 yrs [ID:nN1E76U03L]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Workers this week lowered their demands to $8,700 in a bid to end the stoppage that is believed to have cost BHP more than 40,000 tonnes so far.

"I don't think the workers have many alternatives. I think they have to end the strike," Gustavo Lagos, a professor at the Santiago-based Catholic University's Mining Center.

Soaring commodity prices have emboldened workers from Zambia to South Africa and Australia to demand a bigger share of the near record profits of mining giants like Anglo American ( AAL.L ) and Freeport McMoran ( FCX.N ).

The Escondida strike caught Chile off guard, coming outside the collective bargaining process. It has raised the specter of increasingly unpredictable and volatile labor action in Chile, the world's top copper producer.

The world's No. 3 copper mine, Collahuasi, was hit with a 24-hour partial strike over the weekend. Workers at Collahuasi, which accounts for 3.3 percent of global mined copper, downed tools on Saturday over labor demands of their own, but ended their protest on Sunday.

Diego Hernandez, CEO of state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL], the world's biggest copper producer, told Reuters in Australia on Thursday he saw some risk of unrest at Escondida spreading to other mines in Chile, but said companies would be able to manage.

"There is a risk to more industrial actions but not a big one," Hernandez said in an interview after a presentation to the Melbourne Mining Club.

The last time Escondida workers downed tools in 2006 -- for 25 days -- they had similar demands for higher bonuses linked to lofty profits. Copper prices then rallied on the stoppage.

Labor unrest and severe weather disruptions have buffeted the mining industry in Chile this year, which may cut its annual output target and deepen a global supply deficit.

Some in the copper industry fear that if BHP had agreed to raise the bonus at Escondida, workers at other mines in Chile could follow suit with similar demands. (With reporting by Miranda Maxwell in Melbourne; Writing by Simon Gardner and Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Bernard Orr)