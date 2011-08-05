* Strikers vote to accept company bonus offer, lift
By Moises Avila
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 5 Workers at Chile's
giant Escondida mine on Friday accepted a company offer to end
a two-week strike that shut down the world's top copper deposit
and stoked fears of a global supply shortage.
Union leader Marcelo Tapia told Reuters workers could
return to the job as soon as Friday evening to lift a stoppage
that is believed to have cost owner BHP Billiton
more than 40,000 tonnes of copper production.
An end to the strike could ease supply fears and add to a
sharp fall in copper prices as a gloomy global economic outlook
sparks a flight to save-haven assets.
Copper rose to near 4-month highs earlier this
week, thanks in part to the stoppage, but has shed more than
$500 in value as investors fret over a sluggish global economy.
"This (the end to the strike) might remove some of that
(price) support, but I think what's going to be far more
influential to prices is what happens on the macro front over
the next view days," said Gayle Berry, an analyst with Barclays
Capital in London.
Copper in London was trading at $9,190 a tonne at 1037 GMT
from Thursday's close of $9,355, a slide of 6.5 percent on the
week, which would be its biggest weekly fall since March.
The world's top miner had defied strikers, resubmitting a
lower bonus offer that they snubbed last week but that aimed to
set an example to workers at other mines mulling similar
pressure tactics to demand more from the copper-price bonanza.
A BHP official was not immediately available to comment.
Union officials said the proposed bonus worth $5,760 fell
short of workers' expectations but acknowledged strikers were
tired after two weeks on the picket lines without pay.
The stoppage lasted longer than expected and forced the
mine to declare force majeure -- a contract clause that frees
it of liability on delivery delays -- on copper concentrate
sales.
It also became a headache for unpopular President Sebastian
Pinera, who is struggling with massive student demonstrations
that turned violent on Thursday after clashes with police in
the capital Santiago.
MORE TURBULENCE AHEAD
Soaring commodity prices have moved workers from
Zambia to South Africa and Australia to demand a bigger share
of the near-record profits of mining giants such as Anglo
American and Freeport McMoran .
Unions at Escondida tapped into the growing discontent
against Pinera, which may force him to ease on the strict
fiscal discipline that has made Chile the region's most stable
economy.
The strike came only days after workers at state copper
giant Codelco downed tools for 24 hours to protest against
massive layoff plans as part of a restructuring of the world's
top copper producer.
The Escondida strike caught Chile off guard, coming outside
the collective bargaining process. It has raised the possibility
of increasingly unpredictable and volatile labour action in
Chile, the world's top copper producer.
The world's No. 3 copper mine, Collahuasi, went through a
24-hour partial strike over the weekend. Some workers
Collahuasi, which accounts for 3.3 percent of global mined
copper, downed tools on Saturday over labor demands of their
own but ended their protest on Sunday.
Diego Hernandez, CEO of state copper giant Codelco
, the world's biggest copper producer, told Reuters
in Australia on Thursday he saw some risk that unrest at
Escondida could spread to other mines in Chile, but said
companies would be able to manage.
“There is a risk to more industrial actions but not a big
one," Hernandez said in an interview after a presentation to
the Melbourne Mining Club.
The last time Escondida workers downed tools in 2006 -- for
25 days -- they had similar demands for higher bonuses linked
to lofty profits. Copper prices then rallied on the stoppage.
Labour unrest and severe weather disruptions have buffeted
the mining industry in Chile this year, which may cut its
annual output target and deepen a global supply deficit.
Codelco's Hernandez said a string of strikes, bad weather
and delayed start ups would probably drag down Chile's
estimated annual output by 5 percent or up to 500,000 tonnes in
2011.
(Reporting by Santiago newsroom; writing by Alonso Soto;
editing by Michael Urquhart and Keiron Henderson)